Finding Potential Patriots Targets On Each Remaining Playoff Team

The New England Patriots aren’t participating in the 2022 NFL playoffs, but some future Patriots could be.

With the divisional round set to kick off this Saturday afternoon, we scanned the rosters of the eight remaining playoff teams and highlighted a player from each who could pique New England’s interest this offseason.

All players listed below are impending free agents. NFL free agency opens March 15.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

The Patriots desperately need to beef up their tackle group this offseason, and Brown will be arguably the best one available in free agency. The former Baltimore Ravens draft pick won’t come cheap, but with New England ranking near the top of the NFL in available salary cap space, it can afford to make the investment. The Patriots also should look to add at least one young tackle through the draft, but bringing in a player of Brown’s caliber would go a long way toward solidifying their shaky offensive line.

BUFFALO BILLS

S Jordan Poyer

With Devin McCourty considering retirement, the Patriots could need a new free safety next season. Could they poach one from an AFC East rival? Poyer is versatile and durable, and he’s been one of the best coverage safeties in the NFL over the past several seasons. The 31-year-old also brings brash confidence and proven leadership as a three-time Bills captain, which New England will need if McCourty walks away.