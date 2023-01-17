Everything To Know About Patriots Salary Cap Entering Offseason

Don’t expect another 2021-esque free agent spending bonanza from the New England Patriots this offseason. But they do have the financial means to substantially improve their roster.

With the 2023 NFL league year set to begin in just under two months, the Patriots rank near the top of the NFL in projected salary cap space, giving them ample room to re-sign some of their internal free agents and add pieces through free agency or trades.

The exact amount of space they’ll have is difficult to pin down, as different cap resources have varying estimations.

OverTheCap had the Patriots ranked seventh in projected cap space ($33,076,047) as of Tuesday morning and fifth in effective cap space ($28,858,728), which calculates “the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.”

Spotrac’s calculations had New England fifth in top-51 cap space ($44,114,524) and seventh in total cap space ($38,744,524). Miguel Benzan, who tracks Patriots salary cap developments on his @patscap Twitter account, had their projected space pegged at $35.7 million.

The Patriots recently ranked as high as third in some cap space projections but slid because they rolled over just $1.1 million of their 2022 cap to 2023, per a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the sixth-lowest amount in the league.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2022 cap space rollover amounts (below).



After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below.



The sum + the 2023 Salary Cap = each team's 2023 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/GJC8E7EsrO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2023

That’s far from the most in the NFL — the Chicago Bears are expected to have near or above $100 million, depending on the projection — but it’s significantly more than last year’s figure.