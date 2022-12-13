Matthew Judon Sends Warning To Patriots Foes Amid Josh Uche Breakout

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts early last month, Matthew Judon made a bold statement.

The veteran outside linebacker was leading the NFL in sacks at the time, on pace for a historic, All-Pro-caliber season. But he declared he was not New England’s best pure pass rusher. That title, he said, belonged to Josh Uche.

Judon’s statement raised eyebrows at the time, and it might still be a bit hyperbolic. Judon, after all, still sits tied atop the NFL sack leaderboard with 14 1/2. He needs another 4 1/2 over the final four games to break Andre Tippett’s single-season franchise record. He’s probably the Patriots’ best all-around defensive player.

But Uche? He’s been nothing short of fantastic of late.

The 2020 second-round draft pick registered another three sacks during Monday night’s 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, giving him 10 over his last six games alone. No other NFL defender has more during that span.

“I told y’all I wasn’t the best pass rusher,” Judon said after Monday’s game, “and our best pass rusher is emerging. People are going to have to block him. If they don’t and they chip my side and they worry about me, Uche will do that every week. I just love the way he’s playing with confidence and poise. This is the most he’s played since he’s been in the NFL, so it’s taking a toll on him, but he’s going out there and he’s having a lot of success.”

Before his recent surge, Uche had generated frequent offseason hype but minimal in-season production. The Michigan product managed just four sacks over his first 26 career games, including zero from Week 3 of last season to Week 7 of this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has credited “availability” for Uche’s long-awaited emergence, noting that, although he missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, he’s been healthier and more active than he was in his first two NFL campaigns.