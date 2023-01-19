Five Red Sox Prospects Land On Baseball America’s Top 100 List

The future potential of the Boston Red Sox can be found in Baseball America’s 2023 top 100 prospect rankings, which was unveiled Wednesday.

The Red Sox placed five prospects on the renowned list, highlighted by shortstop Marcelo Mayer’s ranking at No. 10 overall. Mayer was joined by Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida and Miguel Bleis.

While the 20-year-old Mayer, who hasn’t played above High-A Greenville since Boston drafted him with the fourth overall pick in 2021, is still a couple years away from the major leagues, Casas seems poised to contribute with the Red Sox this upcoming season.

Casas, 23, came in at No. 29 in Baseball America’s rankings as he spent 27 games with the big-league club last season. The young first baseman batted only .197 but showed strong plate discipline — he walked 19 times compared to 23 strikeouts — and flashed his power bat by smacking five home runs.

Rafaela’s emergence as a high-end prospect came due to the stellar season split between Greenville and Double-A Portland. The 22-year-old, who was named the Red Sox 2022 Minor League Player of the Year and landed at No. 71 on the list, became a human highlight reel thanks to his absurd web gems while hitting .299 with 21 round-trippers, 86 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.

Yoshida, 29, is far from a conventional prospect with the Japanese standout signing on with the Red Sox this offseason. Yoshida is listed as the No. 87 prospect and is already penned into Boston’s starting outfield. Yoshida’s contact ability at the plate and should help the 5-foot-8, 176-pounder transition to the major leagues.

Miguel Bleis is the least known of all the Red Sox prospects in Baseball America’s rankings and the outfielder slotted in right behind Yoshida at No. 88. Bleis is just 18 years old, so he won’t be making the trip to Fenway Park anytime soon, but he showcased a talented bat in the Florida Complex League in 2022.