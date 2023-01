Matt Grzelcyk came up huge for the Boston Bruins Saturday night.

The B’s defenseman almost blew the roof off of TD Garden when he scored the third period game-winning goal in an electric Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The tiebreaking goal was Grzelcyk’s second of the season.

For more, check out the 180 Moment of the Week in the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Hub,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.