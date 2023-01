The Montreal Canadiens have not been able to catch a break.

Despite their ever-growing list of player on the injury report, the Canadiens managed to secure a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their matchup against the Boston Bruins.

The division-leading Bruins travel across the border to face the last-place Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.