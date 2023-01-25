Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022

NFL franchises do weird things.

In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason.

That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source.

“Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last offseason, has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach,” Schefter tweeted. “After securing his first NFL start this season, Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity.”

The Bills, who had employed Webb as a backup to Josh Allen from 2019-2021, reportedly wanted Webb to make the switch last offseason. Still in search for his first career start, Webb decided to hang on and signed with the Giants before eventually being called up from the practice squad to make that start in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After six seasons in the NFL, mostly consisting of stints on the practice squads of New York, Buffalo and the New York Jets, Webb’s next role could come on any number of NFL coaching staffs.

The Texas Tech product would have been an ideal candidate to join Kliff Kingsbury’s new staff had the former Arizona Cardinals coach taken an offensive coordinator job, but it looks more likely that Webb’s best shot at securing an NFL job comes with the same Bills that tried to hire him last offseason.