Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish

BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins.
The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.
Pastrnak said he lost a bet while playing a board game with his family in town. He had the choice to either paint his fingernails black or shave his legs, and he chose the former.
“But I kinda like it, to be honest,” Pastrnak said after Monday’s win. “Might choose a different color next time.”
Check out some photos from The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.
Maybe next time Pastrnak will choose gold.
The polish may have been a bit of a good luck charm after Pastrnak scored his 34th and 35h goals of the season as he continued his torrid pace.
We’ll see if they remain painted for Wednesday’s clash against the New York Islanders on the road.