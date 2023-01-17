Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish

BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins.

The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.

Pastrnak said he lost a bet while playing a board game with his family in town. He had the choice to either paint his fingernails black or shave his legs, and he chose the former.

“But I kinda like it, to be honest,” Pastrnak said after Monday’s win. “Might choose a different color next time.”

Check out some photos from The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

Maybe next time Pastrnak will choose gold.