Joe Mazzulla Flounders In Final Seconds In Celtics Loss To Heat

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has held tightly onto his timeouts throughout this season.

But he held onto them for way too long Tuesday night and it proved very costly in Boston’s 98-95 loss to the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena.

With two timeouts in his pocket, after a jump shot from Bam Adebayo gave the Heat a 97-95 lead with 20.1 seconds remaining, Mazzulla elected not to use either one he had available. Instead, Tatum walked the ball up the floor, which only wasted time, before the Heat sent two defenders at him with only a few ticks remaining.

The Celtics were clearly disjointed at that moment and it would have been a perfect time for Mazzulla to step in. But he only watched it all unfold from the sideline. In other words, he froze.

In a situation when the Celtics needed a shot to either tie or go in front, they didn’t even get one off. Tatum forced a cross-court pass that Tyler Herro intercepted with a second left, which more or less sealed the game.

The inexperience of Mazzulla, the youngest head coach this season in the NBA, certainly showed in that moment and he knew there was more he could have done instead of withering in the pressure-packed sequence.

“That’s on me to put (Tatum) in a better situation,” Mazzulla told reporters as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “But I thought they had their offensive lineup on the floor, and they weren’t going to let him get something but if we can get two on the ball. But again, I got to put up a better play that kind of allows him to see that better. He couldn’t see the two-on-one well enough. So, I got to call a better play there.”