Jonquel Jones, Jasmine Thomas Say Goodbye To CT Sun In Statements

The Connecticut Sun have undergone a total transformation this offseason, capping things off by trading away franchise cornerstones Jonquel Jones and Jasmine Thomas.

The trades became official Monday, with Jonquel Jones headed to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal involving the Dallas Wings. Thomas’ departure came in a separate deal with ex-head coach and general manager Curt Miller and the Los Angeles Sparks.

After the deals were officially announced, Jones and Thomas each took time to thank the Sun.

You can read each of their statements below:

?? Thank You Connecticut ?? pic.twitter.com/NlTjM6J6Dx — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) January 16, 2023

Thank you Connecticut Sun! ??? pic.twitter.com/FC6eXkKwMN — Jasmine Thomas (@jaszthomas) January 16, 2023

The two trades netted Connecticut a wealth of depth options. The Sun acquired Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Kianna Smith and Jasmine Walker from the Sparks for Thomas. They landed Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris and the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft from the Wings and Liberty as part of the Jones trade.