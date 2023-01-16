CT Sun Announce Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Involving Jonquel Jones

The Connecticut Sun on Monday announced a three-team trade with the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings. And it’s a blockbuster.

The Sun traded Jonquel Jones, a four-time All-Star and 2021 league MVP, to the Liberty and acquired guards Rebecca Allen (from New York), Tyasha Harris (from Dallas) and the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Liberty, who also acquired Kayla Thornton from the Wings, traded Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield to Dallas.

This is the first significant move of the 2023 WNBA offseason, and it should allow Connecticut to use its core spot — previously occupied by Jones — to retain unrestricted free agent Brionna Jones. New York, meanwhile, lands an impact interior player who will form quite a 1-2 punch with star guard Sabrina Ionescu. The Liberty have cap space to make a splash in free agency, as well.

Jonquel Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2016, played six seasons with Connecticut, earning All-WNBA First Team honors in 2021 and making the All-WNBA Second Team on three other occasions. She led the Sun to two WNBA Finals berths, in 2019 and 2022.

“Jonquel has been an integral part of the Connecticut Sun’s growth over the last seven years, and we truly appreciate everything she has given to this franchise,” Sun general manager Darius Taylor said, according to a press release. “Ultimately, JJ’s trade was a decision that both parties decided was best. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”