Julian Edelman Confidently Predicts Tom Brady Will Leave Bucs

The general consensus is that, if Tom Brady plays next season, he won’t be doing so for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Julian Edelman co-signed that theory Tuesday night.

“If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” the former Patriots receiver said during the latest “Inside the NFL” episode on Paramount+. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”

Brady offered few clues about his future following the Bucs’ wild-card home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. However, ESPN broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman indicated the 45-year-old quarterback truly doesn’t know what he wants to do.

So far, five teams have been reported as potential Brady suitors: the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. Of those teams, the Raiders feel like the most logical fit given Brady’s connection to head coach Josh McDaniels.

One scenario that’s pure fantasy: a reunion with the Patriots.