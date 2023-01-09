Kendrick Bourne Won’t Ask For Patriots Trade Despite Rough Season

Kendrick Bourne’s second season with the Patriots was a total disappointment.

After reportedly falling out of favor with New England’s coaching staff during training camp, Bourne never recovered, watching his role in the offense diminish to that of a role player. Bourne, who entered the campaign with perhaps the highest expectations of all Patriots receivers, saw his name pop up in trade rumors and also made headlines for criticizing the offensive play-calling.

When he actually played this season, Bourne typically was effective while displaying his usual chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones. But given all that happened in 2022, might the 27-year-old request a trade this offseason?

“No man, I definitely want to be back here,” Bourne told MassLive’s Mark Daniels on Sunday after New England’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. “I like it here. I love it here. This is a team locker room, man. It’s not about one player. It’s not about two players. It’s about the whole team. I think the Patriots do a good job of making that known and making that understood. I’m a good role guy. I would love to be and I am going to be back.”

Bourne, again asked about a possible trade request, added: “No, no, no. Just locking in. Talk to the coaches and see what they thought about me this year in the next meetings and then going from there and trying to grow.”

Bourne acknowledged he occasionally let his frustration get the better of him this season but also said he wants to use the struggles as a learning experience.

“Not trying to create any problems or anything like that,” Bourne told Daniels. “That’s just how football goes for many players. You have ups and downs. It’s all about how you respond. I’m trying to respond the best way I can in a positive way. Just work and not really talk too much.”