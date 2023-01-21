NESN Announces Booth Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

NESN on Saturday announced the booth talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. NESN’s coverage of the 2023 season will include extensive game coverage plus hour-long pregame and postgame shows. Game recaps, highlights and exclusive content will also be available on the NESN 360 app.

The broadcast booth will feature returning primary play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien with Massachusetts native Mike Monaco contributing to play-by-play duties. Color analysts in the booth will include returning personalities and Red Sox alumni Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis plus newcomer and Boston media veteran Lou Merloni. Familiar NESN faces and former Red Sox players making their broadcast booth debut in 2023 include Will Middlebrooks and Tim Wakefield. Jahmai Webster will serve as sideline reporter.

“We are continuously evolving our broadcast to bring viewers the best possible experience,” said Sean McGrail, president & CEO of NESN. “We’re excited about our booth lineup this year and look forward to an exciting season.”

NESN will host various members of the broadcast booth lineup on its live studio show at Red Sox Winter Weekend on Saturday until 2 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by longtime NESN host Tom Caron alongside NESN analyst and former Red Sox Lenny DiNardo.

Further details on NESN’s full 2023 Red Sox talent lineup, including studio talent will be announced at a later date.

LOU MERLONI (@LouMerloni) is in his first season with NESN as color analyst in the NESN broadcast booth. A native of Framingham, Mass., Merloni has been working in the media for 15 years, including one year at NESN as a commentator on the Red Sox pregame and post-game shows and 14 years as an analyst for NBCSports Boston. Merloni also spent nine years with WEEI in the Red Sox radio booth and 15 years as host of WEEI’s midday and afternoon drive talk shows. He was drafted by the Red Sox in the 36th round of the 1992 MLB Draft. He played his rookie year in 1998 and hit a home run in his first at bat at Fenway Park. Merloni played nine years in the MLB with the Red Sox (6), Padres, Indians (2), and Angels. He also played one year in Japan for the Yokohama Baystars. Merloni spent two years playing in the Cape Cod Baseball League and is a member of the Cape Cod League Hall of Fame. Merloni attended Framingham South High School and graduated from Providence College. While in college, he was named Rookie of the Year in the Big East and MVP of the Year his senior year at Providence. He also earned the honor of being inducted into the Providence College Hall of Fame.

WILL MIDDLEBROOKS (@Middlebrooks) is in his first season in the NESN broadcast booth and second season as NESN pregame and postgame analyst. Middlebrooks also serves as a baseball analyst for CBS Sports HQ and is a co-host of the “WAKE and RAKE Podcast.” Selected by the Red Sox in the 2007 MLB Draft, Middlebrooks spent eight seasons in the organization, including the first three of his six years in the majors. The Texas native burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2011, batting .288 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 75 games. He was a key contributor to the 2013 World Series championship team, serving as the team?s primary third baseman. When the Red Sox returned to play after the Boston Marathon in 2013, Middlebrooks tweeted, “I can’t wait to put on my jersey today. I get to play for the strongest city out there. #BostonStrong,” with the hashtag becoming a rallying cry for the season.