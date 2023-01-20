NESN Announces Boston Pride Broadcast Schedule For 2022-23 Season

NESN on Friday announced a partnership with the Boston Pride, bringing the team back to its original television home. The broadcast schedule includes a total of five games, both home and away, starting this Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Boston Pride are one of seven teams that make up the Premier Hockey Federation. The team has won three Isobel Cup Championships, including back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. The Pride currently lead the league in points (30) with an 11-2 record so far this season.

NESN will be broadcasting the next five consecutive games in the Pride’s schedule, starting with their game at Montreal against the Force on Sunday. NESN was the team’s first television home in its first two seasons of franchise history in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

“NESN has consistently included women’s ice hockey in their programming, particularly at the college level. We are excited to see them bring the professional game back to the sports fans of New England,” said Colleen Coyne, President of the Boston Pride. “Women’s professional hockey is an exciting product and it is only getting better. We know our loyal fans were excited to hear this news and we look forward to winning new fans over the course of these five games.”

See the broadcast schedule below (all times EST).

Sunday, January 22 at Montreal at 1:00 p.m. (NESN)

Saturday, February 4 vs. Metropolitan at 7:00 p.m. (NESN+)

Sunday, February 5 vs. Connecticut at 2:00 p.m. (NESN)

Saturday, February 18 vs. Montreal at 8:00 p.m. (NESN+/NESN)

Sunday, February 19 vs. Montreal at 2:00 p.m. (NESN)

NESN 360 users can watch all of the matchups by authenticating with their TV provider or via a direct subscription on an iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Google TV or Fire TV. Fans can purchase a subscription or authenticate with their TV provider at NESN360.com.