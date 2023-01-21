NFL Rumors: Insight Behind Potential DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The initial trade reports involving DeAndre Hopkins might ultimately prove true this offseason, but further insight from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport makes it feel like the Arizona Cardinals dealing the wideout is no sure thing.

“My understanding is Monti Ossenfort, the new GM for the Arizona Cardinals, is going to sit down with Hopkins, likely this week, and plot out the future,” Rapoport said Saturday on NFL Network’s “NFL Game Day.”

“Are they willing to explore a trade? Or is he (Ossenfort) going to make sure that Hopkins is there for 2023 season?” Rapoport continued. “If he (Hopkins) will consider a trade, then first of all one of the best receivers in the NFL is on the move, and two the Cardinals might have to do a little rebuilding.”

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported Jan. 10 that the Cardinals were “planning to trade” Hopkins this offseason. It sparked speculation that maybe Hopkins could be acquired by a team closer to contention, given the ACL tear of quarterback Kyler Murray and need for a new coach after the firing of Kliff Kingsbury. Of course, Hopkins cryptic social media post the next day only fueled that fire.

But as it currently stands, the former All-Pro wideout might not be leaving Arizona after all. Or at least as quickly as some might have believed.