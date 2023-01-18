Patriots OC Rumors: Tracking All Coordinator Candidates

The New England Patriots plan to hire an official offensive coordinator this offseason. But who?

As their search for a new coordinator to replace this season’s much-maligned Matt Patricia/Joe Judge setup, here is a running list of the top candidates, based on various media reports:

Bill O’Brien

2022 role: Alabama offensive coordinator

Patriots connection: five seasons as an assistant (2007-11), including two as QBs coach/offensive play-caller and one as OC

No reports have yet surfaced about O’Brien interviewing for the job or receiving a request to do so, but multiple prominent insiders have him pegged as the frontrunner. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday reported “most people believe (O’Brien) is the favorite” for the position he last held in 2011. Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported O’Brien is New England’s “primary target.” In addition to his prior Patriots experience, O’Brien also briefly overlapped with quarterback Mac Jones when the former arrived at Alabama in 2021.

Keenan McCardell

2022 role: Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach

Patriots connection: played for Bill Belichick in Cleveland from 1992-95

The Patriots on Wednesday reportedly requested to interview McCardell, who got his start as an NFL receiver with Belichick’s early-’90s Browns. Belichick was a big fan of the 53-year-old back in his playing days. As a coach, McCardell has worked with wideouts in Washington, Jacksonville and Minnesota, most recently tutoring first-team All-Pro Justin Jefferson. He’s never been employed by the Patriots and does not have play-calling experience.

Nick Caley

2022 role: Patriots tight ends coach

Patriots connection: assistant for last eight seasons, including six as tight ends coach