Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All

It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season.

However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired, but rather moved back into a front-office role or reassigned as a full-time offensive line coach. Team radio broadcaster Scott Zolak indicated as much this week.

But a new report suggests otherwise.

“There is uncertainty about at least whether Matt Patricia is here on the staff next year,” Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard said during Tuesday’s episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show. “That his Detroit Lions contract is at the end; that means that the Patriots would have to draw up an entirely new contract for him.

“I have a hard time seeing this. I don’t know how he goes from being attached to Bill Belichick at the league meetings and everything to suddenly not here anymore. And maybe it’s better off for Patricia to go someplace else and forge his own way. … But I think there’s the possibility that Patricia’s not here at all.”

Bedard also cast doubt on a recent report that it would be “an upset” if Bill O’Brien isn’t tabbed as the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator.

“The whole O’Brien situation, as to whether he’s coming or not … I don’t think it’s that assured,” said Bedard, who last weekend reported O’Brien isn’t “gung-ho” about the job unless he’s given certain assurances.