Eli Apple Mocks Stefon Diggs After Bills Star’s Defensive Tweets

By losing the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills gave one of the NFL’s premier trash talkers an opportunity to do what he does best.

And Eli Apple, who’s probably better at flapping his gums than he is at covering wide receivers, didn’t waste the opportunity.

One of the biggest storylines coming out of the Bengals-Bills divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium was the behavior of Stefon Diggs, who blew up on the sideline before rushing out of the facility in a hurry. Buffalo’s star pass-catcher defended his actions in a series of tweets Monday, which prompted Apple to chime in.

“Cancun on 3,” Apple wrote in response to one of Diggs’ tweets.

But the Cincinnati cornerback wasn’t done. Apple also reacted to a video of the sideline spat between Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen late in the fourth quarter.

“Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God,” Apple tweeted.

Apple earned the right to bask in the glory of victory — that’s part of the game. But the 2016 first-rounder now should leave the trolling behind him, as a tall task awaits the Bengals this Sunday in Kansas City.