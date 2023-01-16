Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles

What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday.

Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.

A rundown:

— Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will be given the title of “assistant head coach” after signing his Patriots contract extension, which the team announced last week that it was working on. Mayo reportedly turned down invitations to interview for the defensive coordinator job in Cleveland and a head-coaching position in Carolina, so it was clear his extension would include a promotion.

Bill Belichick employing an assistant head coach isn’t unprecedented. Legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia also had that title from 2000 until his initial retirement in 2014.

“But I don’t think it’s just the title,” Zolak said of Mayo. “I think you actually got to put more in charge, you know, as far as you got to see the way you’re going to run all three groups here just in case something would happen to me. You’re the next guy. You’re my hand-picked next guy in charge. That’s the way this thing’s going to go. …

“I think this is keeping him around to be the next guy when Bill is done. I think that’s where this is headed. Read the room. Not saying I know anything or anything, but I just think it’s a natural progression. And I think you’ve obviously made him enough of an offer with a wink without putting on paper, you’re the next guy.”