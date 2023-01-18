Newly-Hired Cardinals GM Praises Bill Belichick, Patriots Franchise

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots organization certainly had a lasting effect on newly-hired Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Ossenfort, who previously spent 15 seasons over two stints with Patriots, expressed as much Tuesday when he was introduced as the Cardinals general manager. Ossenfort was hired to the position after most recently serving as a Tennessee Titans executive for three seasons.

“To the people in the Patriots organization — Mr. Kraft, Jonathan, Dan Kraft, and the rest of the Kraft family. That was a first-hand look at what it means to be a first-class organization,” Ossenfort told reporters in his opening statement, per the team. “The success we had there — four Super Bowl wins, made it to three others, countless number of division titles — it was an experience that really has shaped the foundation of who I am.”

Ossenfort, 44, elevated through the ranks at One Patriot Place, especially during his second stint. He served as the organization’s director of college scouting (2014-19) after previously working as an assistant director of college scouting (2011-13), national scout (2008-2010), area scout (2006-07) and personnel assistant during his first stint (2003).

As the director of college scouting, Ossenfort served under Belichick and former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, now the general manager of the Houston Texans.

“To coach Belichick, every day going to work was a masterclass of how to build a football roster and how to build a winning organization,” Ossenfort continued. “There are core beliefs that I believe that I will take from there — as I will take from every step along my way — that I plan to bring here and put my own spin on it, and make it the Cardinal Way.”

One of those core beliefs Ossenfort acknowledged was creating a team-first culture, and he might’ve taken a shot at quarterback Kyler Murray in the process of making the point.