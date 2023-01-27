Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job

The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason.

Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Friday evening that the Patriots are flying Wendell out to Las Vegas, where members of the Patriots staff are getting set to coach in the Shrine Bowl, to interview for the open offensive line coaching position.

Wendell spent the last four seasons on the Buffalo Bills staff, holding the title of assistant offensive line coach for the previous three campaigns.

As a player, Wendell was another success story with the Patriots. The former offensive lineman signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2008 before starting 44 games from 2012-14, including starting in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to the 2015 campaign, which was Wendell’s final season in New England before joining the Carolina Panthers, he was named a team captain for the first time in his career.

Breer also noted it won’t just be Wendell traveling to Las Vegas to potentially be the next offensive line coach for the Patriots. Adrian Klemm, who was originally brought in as an offensive coordinator candidate prior to the job going to Bill O’Brien, will do the same.