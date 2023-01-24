Patriots Reportedly Interviewing This OC Candidate For Other Role

Adrian Klemm won’t be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien landed that gig, according to multiple reports Tuesday morning.

But the former Patriots O-lineman could return to New England in a different capacity.

Klemm, who interviewed for the Patriots’ OC vacancy last week, is expected to meet with the team again about another job, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Tuesday.

Another meeting is anticipated between the Patriots and Oregon run-game coordinator/OL coach Adrian Klemm. Klemm interviewed for the Pats OC job last week and, with Bill O'Brien in place, New England could bring him in under O'Brien.



Klemm coached for the Steelers from 2019-21. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2023

Given his background, the most likely role for Klemm would be offensive line coach. All of his previous coaching positions have focused on the O-line and/or the run game, including his current job as Oregon’s O-line coach/run game coordinator/associate head coach.

The Ducks allowed just five sacks during the 2022 season, the fewest of any Division-I team, and ranked 12th in the FBS in rushing. The year before Klemm arrived, Oregon surrendered 24 sacks and ranked 24th in rushing.

Klemm previously spent two seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant O-line coach and most of the 2021 campaign as their head O-line coach before leaving in December 2021 to take the Oregon job. The 45-year-old also logged stints at SMU (2008-11) and UCLA (2012-16) earlier in his coaching career.