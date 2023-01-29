Brock Purdy Status In Question Vs. Eagles After First-Quarter Injury

Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers' first possession

2 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined midway through the first quarter after suffering an injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers deemed Purdy questionable to return due to an right elbow injury suffered on San Francisco’s first offensive possession. He remained on the 49ers sideline.

Josh Johnson took over for Purdy on the next offensive possession. Johnson, 36, now is the fourth quarterback to play for the 49ers this season.

Purdy’s injury took place after he was hit by Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick. Purdy fumbled the ball and gave Philadelphia possession after a successful challenge by the Eagles.

The Eagles held a 7-0 advantage at the time of Purdy’s injury after scoring on their first offensive possession.

