Rays Reportedly Re-Sign Ex-Red Sox Southpaw To Extension

One former Boston Red Sox southpaw pitcher just earned a payday with the division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

Jeffrey Springs and the Rays reportedly agreed on a four-year extension worth $31 million, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The deal could reach a total value of $67.75 million if Springs hits all the contract’s incentives and if Tampa Bay picks up his 2027 option.

Last season, the 30-year-old made 25 starts and 33 total appearances. Springs pitched to a 9-5 record, a career-best 2.46 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 144 strikeouts through 135 1/3 innings pitched — the most of Springs’ career. Since the Rays acquired Springs from the Red Sox back in 2021, he’s notched a 2.70 ERA through two seasons (180 innings) in Tampa Bay.

“I don’t know if it’s all sunk in quite yet,” Springs said on Wednesday, per Topkin. “… It’s kind of hard to believe.”

Springs last made an appearance for the Red Sox in September of 2020 against the Atlanta Braves. He finished with a 7.08 ERA through 16 games in his brief stint with Boston. That’s when the Red Sox elected to sever ties with Springs, who was designated for assignment and traded to the Rays before the 2021 season.

Initially, the Red Sox acquired Springs — who was drafted in the 30th round in 2015 — from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Sam Travis. Similarly, the Rangers designated Springs for assignment to begin his unique big-league journey.

Now, two years into his Rays tenure, Springs has appeared to have found his groove on the mound.