Draymond Green, Jordan Poole’s Relationship ‘Work In Progress’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green can’t stop talking about his highly controversial one-sided brawl with teammate Jordan Poole.

Green, who went viral after he delivered a vicious blow to Poole during a preseason altercation back in October, discussed their relationship stance. With the 2022-23 season having already reached its halfway point, the Warriors sit below .500 (20-21) before their contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

And Green revealed that his bond with Poole remains “in progress” ever since.

“Did it change our relationship? Of course, absolutely,” Green told Bleacher Report. “That’s still a work in progress. I’ll always continue to do that work because I was wrong. … We have moved forward and it’s been fine. But is it different? One hundred percent. And not that I expected it to be the same.”

Green added: “We go to work every day together. Our lockers are right next to each other, that never changed. We ride the same buses together, we change in the same locker room on the road together.”

One thing is for sure, Green is at a crossroads with his ability to fully accept accountability. Yes, he admitted his fault. However, the role player couldn’t just end it there. As he’s continued to revisit the topic of discussion, whether on his personal podcast or through pregame interviews, Green can’t seem to put the topic to rest. Instead, he’s elected to use the garnered backlash and flip it into fodder to produce content off the court.

Which begs the question: why?