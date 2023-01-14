UFC 285 Billboard Appears To Tease Huge Jon Jones Title Fight

Update (6:09 p.m. ET): Jon Jones has confirmed the title bout against Cyril Gane is happening in a training session with Henry Cejudo, per video from Michael Wonsover. Jones said he would like to have Cejudo in his corner if their schedules align.

Jon Jones’ next fight could be coming this year.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion vacated the title in 2020 amid a pay dispute with president Dana White. He also announced his intention to fight at heavyweight. Jones’ last fight was an unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8, 2020.

UFC 285 will take place at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, and it appears the venue teased the main event of the pay-per-view bout. T-Mobile Arena put up a billboard Saturday advertising a heavyweight title fight between Jones and Ciryl Gane, who is ranked No. 1 on the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Check out the billboard as posted by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

For what it's worth, two different photos of this UFC 285 billboard are circulating.



Jones vs. Gane for the heavyweight championship at UFC 285 would be incredible. pic.twitter.com/3aieyynDdk — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 14, 2023

The reveal of this billboard might have been a mistake, though. Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting reported it has been taken down, and it was a behind-the-scenes mistake. A deal on the bout reportedly has not been finalized.