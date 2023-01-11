Want To Feel Old? Popeyes Side-Eye Meme Kid Receives NIL Deal

NIL has became commonplace in college sports, but it took a twist Tuesday.

Popeyes signed Dieunerst Collin to an NIL, according to Front Office Sports and as tweeted by the fast-food chicken chain. Normally, this kind of announcement for a Division II college football player wouldn’t get that much attention, but this young man has a key connection to Popeyes.

Collin is best well known on the internet as “The Popeyes meme kid.” Yes, that then nine-year-old now is a freshman offensive lineman. The meme went viral in 2013 when Collin was in a Vine and a stranger told him he looked like Vine celebrity TerRio. He gave him the side eye and thus lived in infamy.

It didn’t take long for Collin to point out this fact when he tweeted Sunday for everyone to tag Popeyes to help secure him an NIL deal. He posted a screenshot of the meme and of himself after he won a New Jersey state championship with East Orange High School in 2021.

“Let’s get this bread(ing),” Popeyes quote tweeted Tuesday.

Collin can now enjoy all the Popeyes he wants while at Lake Erie College while the rest of the country contemplates what has become of other kids from viral memes.