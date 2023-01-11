Patriots Coaching Rumors: Cam Achord Might Not Get Fired After All

If there’s one Patriots coach whose firing felt like a foregone conclusion this offseason, it’s Cam Achord.

You could envision a scenario in which Bill Belichick convinces himself that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge should stick around. They’re his buddies, after all, and they easily could be reassigned to other jobs in the front off/on the coaching staff.

But Achord? The Patriots just had their worst campaign on special teams during the Belichick era, punctuated by a nauseating performance in the season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills. The group ranked dead last in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric. There’s no way he’ll still be in New England next season, right?

Well…

On Wednesday afternoon, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that offensive coaching changes are expected following Belichick and Robert Kraft’s end-of-season meeting. Shortly afterward, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal published a similar report — while adding an interesting note on Achord.

“No one expects any firings,” Bedard wrote. “It feels like Belichick will move in different direction with offensive leadership, but what he actually does … everyone is in wait-and-see mode.

” … I think Matt Patricia is out as offensive coordinator/playcaller when all is said and done. I think Patricia and Joe Judge ultimately are reassigned within the staff/front office, but no one knows what that looks like. I don’t know anything about Cam Achord’s fate but sources stressed that firings are not imminent. Is that permanent, or just for now?”