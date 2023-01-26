Patriots Rumors: Details On Matt Patricia’s Dysfunctional Offensive Preparation

The New England Patriots offense was a big talking point this season, and how could it not be between Matt Patricia — a defensive-minded coach — calling offensive plays, Mac Jones’ regression and side sideline outbursts after failed plays.

But now we’re getting an inside look at just how dysfunctional it all was.

In a piece published by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian on Thursday morning, they peeled back the curtain on the mess that was the offense.

“It was disheveled,” an anonymous source involved with the organization told the Herald. “They were always scrambling to get things done.”

But just how disheveled was it?

Well, one source revealed to the Herald that Patricia and Joe Judge didn’t have a plan quite like Josh McDaniels did while he was the offensive coordinator with the Patriots. McDaniels was prepared and knew what he wanted from his offense. He even had “pages worth of fresh run plays, another 25 of passing plays and upwards of 40 pages for the offensive line learning protection schemes.”

Patricia did things differently, though. So different that it had players worried.