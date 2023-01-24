Zdeno Chara Shares How He ‘Co-Captained’ Bruins With Patrice Bergeron

Zdeno Chara was the captain of the Bruins for 14 years, but he couldn’t have led the Black and Gold without his teammates.

Chara was a force for Boston during his time with the organization. He played 1,000 games for the Bruins, was a Norris Trophy winner and a well-respected teammate in the locker room.

At 6-foot-9, he already was an intimidating player on the ice. Chara never was afraid to drop the gloves and stand up for his teammates and never let an injury hold him back (just look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when he broke his jaw).

One might think Chara was just as intimidating in the locker room, but he was someone who never saw himself as a lone-wolf type of leader.

Chara joined the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast and shared a lot of insight about his time as the captain of the Bruins, including how he shared that responsibility — especially in 2011 when they won the Stanley Cup.

But no one helped him lead more than Bergeron because they balanced each other out perfectly.

“At that time, it was a great balance between me and Bergy. Patrice is just an unbelievable leader, unbelievable human being, person. Outgoing,” Chara said. “It was great for me to have him because he was what I wasn’t. And I said it, were co-captains. It was not that I was the guy. I welcomed guys on the leadership group. We had probably five, six guys making decisions together.