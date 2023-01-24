Jets Would 'Happily' Trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Might Aaron Rodgers take the field under the bright lights of New York next season?

As Peter King of NBC Sports reports, Jets owner Woody Johnson would ‘happily’ acquire the star QB in a trade from the Green Bay Packers.

The news comes on the heels of a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a Rodgers trade this offseason is a “very real possibility” after the Packers endured a difficult 8-9 campaign and missed out on the postseason for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era.

Per King, “Rodgers’ cap numbers in the next two seasons would be $48.3 million combined. That’s certainly manageable. As for the compensation due Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks. The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see.”

Gang Green’s interest in Rodgers is unsurprising, given last season’s struggles from former second-overall pick Zach Wilson. While backup Mike White showed flashes, the Jets would benefit from a proven signal-caller to complement their Super Bowl-caliber defense. Rodgers, a four-time league MVP, surely fits the bill.

Stay tuned.

