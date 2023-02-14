Aaron Rodgers On Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport: ‘They Don’t Know (Expletive)’

Aaron Rodgers reportedly was set to start his four-day darkness retreat Monday. Someone probably should have told the Green Bay Packers quarterback that.

The 39-year-old made his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, and when allusions to his darkness retreat were made, Rodgers called any other report on it “fake news.” The QB reiterated his belief to always question what anyone says, and he noted this had been planned for four months and the dates were always the same, sometime by the end of this week.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Rodgers’ darkness retreat was scheduled for Monday, but that obviously is not the case.

“Listen, that’s my problem with the whole thing,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, (Adam) Schefter. They’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know (expletive). They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle that are sources. I can promise you that, and anybody who talked to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple.”

Rodgers admitted he was not upset over the misreporting, but he likely wasn’t pleased to have to defend himself over something that is personal to him.

The reason why there is so much attention put on this darkness retreat isn’t due to NFL fans’ fascination with looking deep into yourself and finding inner peace, but Rodgers said he will come to a decision on his future after the four days of complete darkness.

Packers fans would like to know if the MVP quarterback will return to Green Bay, and other fan bases, like New York Jets supporters, would like to know if they have a chance to acquire Rodgers this offseason.