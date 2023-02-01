Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Laud Tom Brady After Retirement

The other two pillars of the New England Patriots dynasty celebrated Tom Brady in glowing statements after the quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday.

The Patriots released statements from team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, both of whom applauded Brady for his contributions to their franchise and the NFL as a whole during his 23 pro seasons.

Here are the statements in full:

Statement from Robert Kraft: “I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It’s been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family.”

Statement from Bill Belichick: “Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.”

Brady played his first 20 seasons in New England, winning six Super Bowls and playing in three others. He added another championship in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he closed his career.

It remains to be seen how the Patriots plan to honor Brady now that he is retired, but Kraft has said in the past he hopes the future Hall of Famer returns on a one-day contract.