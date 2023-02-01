Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer

It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a matchup between historic rivals, one might think there is huge animosity between the teams, but there apparently is a different kind of conversation taking place on the ice.

“I haven’t really had a whole lot of chatter with (Michael) Bunting,” Brad Marchand told reporters, per Sportsnet video. “There’s really not a lot of guys I get into it with. (Mitchell Marner) is out there talking about video games and his dog and those terrible new skates he’s got out. Other than that, there’s not really a whole lot of guys that like to get into it.”

Considering the pictures Marner has of his dog Zeus, it’s probably not hard to blame the Maple Leafs winger for bragging about his dog.

But it sounds like Boston and Toronto like to do the talking on the ice through action rather than words. The Bruins hopes Wednesday can be the day they break their losing streak and get back on the winning track.