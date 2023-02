The Boston Bruins stick to one of their main rules: don’t lose twice.

The Black and Gold got their juice back on the road, earning a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and contributed two shots on goal and a crucial block.

