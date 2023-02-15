Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Caps Off Electric OT Win Vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars in thrilling fashion, 3-2 in ovetime, Tuesday night at American Airlines Arena.

The Bruins improved their league-best record to 40-8-5 while the Stars fell to 30-14-11 on their season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The odds were heavily in favor of the Bruins heavily after just one period of play, but it wouldn’t be easy for them to get back into the win column.

But it would be thrilling.

Pavel Zacha came through in the clutch and delivered a much-needed spark by leveling the score to give the Bruins new life with 9:48 left in the third period. Following Zacha’s heroics, David Pastrnak provided the game-winner in overtime to give Boston its cherry on top in an electric contest against Dallas.

Boston, who last faced Dallas during an Oct. 25 win at TD Garden, wasn’t nearly as successful in finding the net during their second go-around. While it appeared the Bruins would get back on track with an early Taylor Hall goal coupled with their 25-0-3 record in games where Boston scores first, the Stars instead delivered a surprise defensive showing against the NHL’s top dog.