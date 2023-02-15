Bruins Notes: Boston Battled Through ‘Playoff Feel’ Against Stars

The Boston Bruins certainly had their work cut out for them Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas applied the pressure throughout all three regulation periods, keeping Boston off the scoreboard fairly effectively despite the fact that the Bruins out-shot them.

And while it appeared as though that trend would ultimately result in a fifth loss in their last six games, the Bruins’ defensive patience was rewarded with a few late-game heroics from wings Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. The pair delivered the game-tying and game-winning goals to cap off a 3-2 thriller at American Airlines Arena.

Pastrnak, who netted the overtime game-winner, was satisfied with kicking off the road trip in victorous fashion.

“It was a tough game, a playoff feel and these are the game that we’re gonna see down the road so obviously a big team win and way to start the road trip,” Pastrnak said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Really proud of our group. We came back and it’s not easy to come back on the road, especially against a good team like Dallas.”

With momentum at what seemed to be an all-time low, the Bruins had their backs against the wall against a Dallas team that they made easy work of back on Oct. 25 in Boston. Head coach Jim Montgomery reflected on what he also described as a “playoff game” with the Stars.

“There was a lot to overcome,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “As well as we were playing, the scoreboard wasn’t reflecting it and we had to overcome a lot. And that’s a playoff game where you gotta ride the momentum waves, you gotta handle some adversity that doesn’t come your way and then you gotta persist and overcome that.”