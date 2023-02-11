Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls Short To Capitals In Tight Contest

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-1, at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Bruins drop to 39-8-5 on the season, and the Capitals improved to 28-20-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a sluggish game for the Black and Gold throughout a period and a half at TD Garden. It was the first game for the Bruins coming out of the All-Star break with their last contest being a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1. Boston went down 2-0, but Nick Foligno got the B’s going thanks to a heads-up pass from Connor Clifton and slick skills from the veteran.

The Bruins had a league-best plus-43 goal differential in the third period heading into Saturday’s game, but the Black and Gold were unable to get a goal in the back of the net as the Capitals kept place in the wild card with a tight win over Boston.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper held off the Bruins’ comeback, recording 27 saves on the afternoon.

— Foligno scored his eighth goal of the season to get the Bruins on the board, but it ended up being the only score for Boston on the day.