Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls Short To Capitals In Tight Contest

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-1, at TD Garden on Saturday.
The Bruins drop to 39-8-5 on the season, and the Capitals improved to 28-20-6.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was a sluggish game for the Black and Gold throughout a period and a half at TD Garden. It was the first game for the Bruins coming out of the All-Star break with their last contest being a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1. Boston went down 2-0, but Nick Foligno got the B’s going thanks to a heads-up pass from Connor Clifton and slick skills from the veteran.
The Bruins had a league-best plus-43 goal differential in the third period heading into Saturday’s game, but the Black and Gold were unable to get a goal in the back of the net as the Capitals kept place in the wild card with a tight win over Boston.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper held off the Bruins’ comeback, recording 27 saves on the afternoon.
— Foligno scored his eighth goal of the season to get the Bruins on the board, but it ended up being the only score for Boston on the day.
— Garnet Hathaway scored the second goal for the Capitals. It was his ninth goal of the season.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook closed Nick Foligno’s anytime goals prop at +550. A $100 bet on the veteran forward would have paid out $650.
UP NEXT ON NESN
The Bruins will travel to Dallas to take on the Stars in a battle between the best team in the Eastern Conference against the best team in the Western Conference. Puck drop at American Airlines Center is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage, along with an hour of pregame, on NESN.