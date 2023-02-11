Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls Short To Capitals In Tight Contest

Boston battled until the end

by

2 hours ago

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-1, at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Bruins drop to 39-8-5 on the season, and the Capitals improved to 28-20-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was a sluggish game for the Black and Gold throughout a period and a half at TD Garden. It was the first game for the Bruins coming out of the All-Star break with their last contest being a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1. Boston went down 2-0, but Nick Foligno got the B’s going thanks to a heads-up pass from Connor Clifton and slick skills from the veteran.

The Bruins had a league-best plus-43 goal differential in the third period heading into Saturday’s game, but the Black and Gold were unable to get a goal in the back of the net as the Capitals kept place in the wild card with a tight win over Boston.

NESN 360 in-article asset

STARS OF THE GAME
— Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper held off the Bruins’ comeback, recording 27 saves on the afternoon.

— Foligno scored his eighth goal of the season to get the Bruins on the board, but it ended up being the only score for Boston on the day.

— Garnet Hathaway scored the second goal for the Capitals. It was his ninth goal of the season.

WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook closed Nick Foligno’s anytime goals prop at +550. A $100 bet on the veteran forward would have paid out $650.

More Betting:

Watch For These Alex Ovechkin, David Pastrnak Props Ahead Of Bruins Return

UP NEXT ON NESN
The Bruins will travel to Dallas to take on the Stars in a battle between the best team in the Eastern Conference against the best team in the Western Conference. Puck drop at American Airlines Center is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage, along with an hour of pregame, on NESN.

More Bruins:

Bruin Coach Jim Montgomery Explains Trust He Has In David Pastrnak
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Celtics center Mike Muscala
Previous Article

Mike Muscala Reveals Reason Behind Unique Number With Celtics
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and closer Edwin Díaz
Next Article

Whole Bunch Of Mets Players To Participate In World Baseball Classic

Picked For You

Related