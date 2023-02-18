Three Jake DeBrusk Props To Bet On Ahead Of Bruins Return Saturday is DeBrusk's first game since the Winter Classic by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk will make his Bruins return against the New York Islanders at TD Garden, and he should be a huge boost as Boston prepares for the playoffs.

Saturday will mark the first game for the 26-year-old forward since the Winter Classic last month. The road to recovery has been a lengthy one, but DeBrusk’s return to the top line should help bring more consistency for the Black and Gold.

DraftKings Sportsbook has props out for DeBrusk, and there are some interesting plays for his return game. Here are three worth considering.

First or anytime goal scorer

If you want to be ambitious, you can bet on DeBrusk to be the game’s first goal scorer at +1300 odds. This means a $100 bet would pay out $1,400. The total for the game is 5.5 goals, so there should be plenty to go around, but first or last goals props always are a dicey game, but the high payouts are what keep people interested. The anytime goal scorer prop is at +200 odds. It’s a much safer bet, and a $100 wager pays out $300.

Over 0.5 assists

The over on DeBrusk’s points prop is slightly juiced at -130, but the over on his assists is set at +180. The forward was firing on all cylinders prior to his injury and the Bruins haven’t rushed his return, so it would not be a surprise if he got back on track Saturday. A $100 bet pays out $280.

Over 2.5 shots on goal

The sixth-year forward has been missed for his speed and for his ability to create odd-man rushes. Again, even though the Bruins are atop of the NHL standings, DeBrusk still can take Boston to higher levels when he’s on the ice. Prior to his injury, he had three shots or more in five of his last six games. If you think DeBrusk picks up where he left off, this is the bet to make. At -105 odds, a $100 bet pays out $195.24.