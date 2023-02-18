Owner Claims Celtics Were Never Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics were never going to trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant.

That much can no longer be argued.

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck made sure of that Friday, telling “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI that he informed Brown ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline that the team would not trade him.

“We don’t talk about private stuff — sorry — on the air about contracts or anything like that,” Grousbeck said, as transcribed by Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. “What happens in the league is that agents leak names. … Brad’s probably on the phone with every team definitely every week during the season, just saying: ‘Who do you like? Who is playing well? Who do you like on our roster?’

“He files it away in his mental database. That’s just that. They talk all the time about everything. That doesn’t mean a trade is proposed. Jaylen’s not going anywhere. He knew that before the trading deadline because I told him personally.”

Kevin Durant’s eventual trade to the Phoenix Suns put rumors to bed regarding his potential swap to the Celtics, but not before the long-running gossip was renewed.

Stephen A. Smith got his name in the headlines with a report regarding a potential Brown-Durant swap. From there, they kept on rolling until Durant finally wound up in Phoenix. It appears all of them were unsubstantial, as the Celtics never had a real interest in letting their two-time All-Star go.