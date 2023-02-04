How Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla’s Reacted To Jaylen Brown’s All-Star Nod

BOSTON — On Thursday, it was announced that Jaylen Brown earned an All-Star reserve spot and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla provided his reaction before they returned to the floor against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Brown?s career-high 27 points per game certainly suggests that the 26-year-old was due for a spot in the All-Star Game alongside teammate Jayson Tatum and Mazzulla. Brown capped off the month of January by shooting 48.7% from the field and averaging 26.8 points through an 11-game stretch for the Celtics.

Mazzulla, who had a rather nonchalant reaction to his own debut All-Star nomination, had more to say about Brown’s hard work this season also being rewarded.

“I’m happy for him,” Mazzulla said. “I’m happy for him individually. It’s something that people work hard for and I think in this game you have to promote work ethic, you have to promote professionalism, you have to promote the guys that show up every day and bring it like Jayson and Jaylen do. And at the same time, you have to understand that it’s not just about you.”

Mazzulla also credited Tatum, emphasizing how the three have fed off each other and translated that into a collective success on the floor.

“Those guys got All-Star, we’re coaching the All-Star (Game) because of each other and the team that we have and the people that we have,” Mazzulla said. “And they do a great job of that balance of understanding both of those things.”

The Celtics’ trio of representatives will take the floor on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena, which is the home of the Utah Jazz.