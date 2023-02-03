Derek Carr Jokes About Leaving Raiders At NFL Pro Bowl Event

Derek Carr is getting one last chance to play in Las Vegas this season, and he sure is making the most of it even if it’s coming at an exhibition event

The disgruntled veteran quarterback, who appears well on his way to being traded by the Raiders this offseason, was a late addition to the NFL Pro Bowl due to injuries to other signal-callers.

Carr appeared in the Precision Passing challenge Thursday night and despite a disappointing 2022 campaign, he starred during the contest by leading the AFC side to a win by notching 31 points, a better mark than all the other quarterbacks.

Carr certainly had fun with his strong showing by unleashing some self-deprecating humor when asked he if had ever been that hot throwing a football in Las Vegas.

“Not that hot,” Carr told ESPN’s Ryan Clark. “It’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

It was quite the comical response from Carr as he embarks on what will be an uncertain and probably tension-filled offseason until he lands with another team.