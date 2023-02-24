Garnet Hathaway Comes To Bruins Having Former Tie To Organization

The Boston Bruins made a splash Thursday night prior to the NHL trade deadline by acquiring forward Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals.

But this isn’t the first time the 31-year-old Hathaway has been on Boston’s radar as he has a tie to the organization.

It came a decade ago, but Hathaway, a bruising bottom-six forward who has nine goals and seven assists in 59 games this season, participated in the the Bruins’ development camp in 2013. He was one of five players invited by the Bruins to attend that camp.

And Hathaway sure seemed to soak up that opportunity.

“It’s an amazing experience. A lot of fun,” Hathaway told the Providence Journal at the time. “They work us hard on the ice. They teach us a lot of stuff off the ice. I’m just lucky to be here.”

Hathaway ended up signing a minor league deal with the Calgary Flames, which is where he got his start in the NHL. Hathaway played parts of four seasons with the Flames before moving on to the Capitals, where he spent the last three-plus seasons.

Hathaway has other ties to the New England area as well as he grew up in Kennebunkport, Maine and went to high school at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. He then played four seasons collegiately at Brown University.