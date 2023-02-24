Could Patriots Be Suitors Following Bobby Wagner’s Rams Release?

The New England Patriots are often one of the first teams people think of when a star becomes available, whether it be via free agency, trade or following a release.

It may be time to adjust that way of thinking, however.

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner reportedly agreed to mutually part ways Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, putting an end to a tremendously successful one-year stint.

Of course, Patriots fans were quick to jump to conclusions, thinking their team has a chance to land the nine-time All-Pro linebacker. Though Wagner does have some ties to Bill Belichick, it’s time to face reality.

The fact of the matter is, New England is no longer the destination it once was. And even if stars do want to join Belichick’s squad, the Patriots are far from having one splash signing make anything more than a fleeting impact. Wagner is entering his age-33 season, undoubtedly looking to join a Super Bowl contender in the latter stages of his career.

A Super Bowl contender, the Patriots are not.

Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 2 INTs and a career-high 6 sacks in his lone season as a member of the Rams, earning a ninth-consecutive selection to the AP All Pro team. He was also PFF’s highest-graded linebacker and played in all 17 games. In fact, he’s missed a total of three games since the 2014 season. He’s going to be an expensive, but worth it, addition for whatever team is willing to dish out big money for an off-ball linebacker.