Celtics Fans Receive Positive Update From NBA All-Star Practice

It could be argued that NBA All-Star practices are nothing more than a social event for the league’s brightest stars. Saturday’s edition from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City provided a little more than that for Boston Celtics fans, however.

Jaylen Brown will not be able to play in his second-career NBA All-Star Game on Sunday due to a facial fracture he suffered back on Feb. 8. The injury was a particularly tough break for the 26-year-old, who was in prime position to make a start due to other injuries and shenanigans around the league.

Instead, he’s been forced into settling for practice reps among his All-Star teammates.

Wait, what?

That’s right Celtics fans, Brown is already practicing after literally breaking his face less than two weeks ago. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself:

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe provided further context, saying Brown did participate in drills during the practice on Saturday afternoon. Even more impressive? He reportedly did so without his facemask.