Jake Paul Already Calling For Rematch After Loss To Tommy Fury

Jake Paul hadn’t even left the ring following the first loss of his professional boxing career to Tommy Fury and he already had a rematch on his mind.

Paul fell to Fury by split decision, 74-75, 76-73, 76-73, at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, as the defeat was a humbling one for Paul.

Paul does have a rematch clause in his contract and he sure made it sound like he wants another bout with Fury.

“I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch,” Paul said, per ESPN. “It was a great fight, a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice. So it is what it is.”

Paul added: “I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.”

Fury, who improved to 9-0 in his professional boxing career, seemed more than willing to see Paul in the ring again.

“One hundred percent,” Fury said, per Boxing on BT Sport. “This was my first main event. I’m only going to go stronger, I’m only going to go bigger and I’m only going to go better. There was a lot of nerves coming into it. I override that. If he wants a rematch, bring it on.”