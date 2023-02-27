Did Kyle Busch Take Shot At Joe Gibbs Racing After NASCAR Win?

Kyle Busch won a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race before anyone at Joe Gibbs Racing, needing a mere two events with his new team at Richard Childress Racing to reach victory lane.

Many on social media had a field day pointing and laughing at Joe Gibbs’ team given it allowed Busch to walk out the door after 15 successful years together. Following his Pala Casino 400 victory at Auto Club Speedway, Busch was asked where Sunday’s victory ranks in his career given the turbulent offseason and new team.

And Busch very well might have been taking a shot at Joe Gibbs Racing with his response.

“I think it ranks high just because it ranks to the fact that I can do it,” Busch said on the FOX Sports broadcast. “I never doubted myself but sometimes you do. You kind of get down on it, you wonder what’s going on and what’s happening and you put yourself in a different situation and you’re able to come out here and reward your guys.”

Never doubted himself? Different situation? Perhaps Busch was insinuating something with those comments.

It marked the 61st victory of his career and 19th consecutive season with a win.

And there it is. Take a bow, Kyle Busch (and RCR). pic.twitter.com/DYzNPoG5vD — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 27, 2023

“It’s not always about me always winning but it’s about the guys,” Busch said on FOX. “I’ve been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career so it’s awesome to be able to reward them so we’re going to enjoy it. And hopefully there’s many more left to go.”