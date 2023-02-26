Jake Paul ‘Humbled’ After Losing Boxing Match To Tommy Fury

Jake Paul received his first experience against a true boxer and was defeated as Tommy Fury emerged victorious by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73) at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Paul entered the bout with six victories and while he was able to knock down Fury twice, it was the 23-year-old Fury who outboxed Paul and claimed the highly-anticipated bout.

Paul offered his congratulatory remarks to Fury, but expressed how he didn’t agree with the decision from the judges.

“No, all respect to Tommy. He won,” Paul said, per Boxing on BT Sport. “Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve a rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges, I got a 10-8 round twice. So it is what it is.

“And look I’ve already won in life, man,” Paul continued as fans in attendance booed. “I’ve already won. I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I’ve made it further than I ever thought that I would. And beyond. So this is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.”

Gracious in victory, humble in defeat ?



Paul was not satisfied with his own performance.