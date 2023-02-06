Jaylen Brown Injury Designation (After Kevin Durant Report) Creates Chaos

Boston Celtics fans opted to jump on a rollercoaster of emotions Monday with two different situations involving recently-named NBA All-Sar Jaylen Brown.

Not long after ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith dropped a bomb that the Celtics were placing calls to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant on Monday morning, Brown was added to the team’s injury report and listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown, who Smith highlighted as Boston’s moving piece in a potential deal for Durant, was not listed on the injury report the day prior.

The team designated Brown as questionable due to a non-COVID illness on Monday afternoon.

And while it very well might mean nothing — it probably does mean nothing — Green Teamers couldn’t help but correlate the two nuggets. It caused many to not only speculate about the truth to Smith’s report, but ultimately deem the trade a foregone conclusion.

Welcome to Boston KD https://t.co/QRTlGRcfnn — DW (@dwiszooted) February 6, 2023

Have fun in Brooklyn Jaylen, it?s been real but time to bring the sniper in https://t.co/cFMv2wUoM1 — JR Hanna (@JRH99_) February 6, 2023

They?re all going to Brooklyn for KD ? https://t.co/4JaFVtFpfo — Nanya (@NanyaBisnez) February 6, 2023

There were also those who comically hypothesized that Brown’s illness comes from being sick of the trade rumors.

yeah he?s SICK of these trade allegations — mariah ?? (@jokestermuke) February 6, 2023

He?s sick of Twitter blowing up with him in all these trade talks — JoshConnolly24 (@JoshConnolly69) February 6, 2023

I feel you @FCHWPO I too am SICK of these trade rumors https://t.co/OrVANbBx0r — Joshua Laurila (@The_NoCoat) February 6, 2023

Brown, of course, found himself in rumors for Durant last summer when the NBA superstar requested to be dealt by the Nets. Though Durant ultimately pulled that request and started the season in Brooklyn, the Nets’ trade of Kyrie Irving on Sunday has caused many to wonder whether Durant could be next.

Given that Boston reportedly made a trade offer during the offseason, it’s no surprise the Celtics quickly are thrown back into speculation. But Green Teamers might find some comfort in president of basketball operations Brad Stevens having poured cold water on those reports a few months prior.